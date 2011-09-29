DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
By Rex Merrifield
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Commission released on Thursday the following data for euro zone economic sentiment in September:
EURO ZONE SEP AUG JUL JUN
Economic sentiment 95.0 98.4 103.0 105.4
Industry -5.9 -2.7 0.9 3.5
Services 0.0 3.7 7.9 10.1
Consumer -19.1 -16.5 -11.2 -9.7
Retail trade -9.8 -8.7 -3.6 -2.6
Construction -26.0 -23.4 -24.3 -23.5
Producer price
expectations 6.3 7.9 12.4 16.1
Consumer price
expectations 25.3 26.0 25.4 24.6
Business climate -0.06 0.06 0.44 0.95
