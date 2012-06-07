* Says welfare states borrow to brink, then seek bailout
* Harper says euro zone is "kind of a half-done project"
* Flaherty says Germany has major role to play
OTTAWA, June 7 The Canadian government said on
Thursday it would not send money to bail out Europe and lashed
out at "sumptuous euro welfare state countries" that between
them co u ld afford their own bailouts.
Pierre Poilievre, a parliamentary secretary who was speaking
for the government in the House of Commons, said Canada was not
going to spend taxpayer money to help Europe.
"They tax to the max, borrow to the brink and...they are
seeking a bailout to continue spending what they do not have,"
he said, using language that's more colorful than Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's traditionally more cautious line.
"It will not get it from Canada. This prime minister will
not force hardworking Canadian taxpayers to bail out sumptuous
euro welfare state countries and the wealthy bankers that lend
to them."
Ottawa, a fierce opponent of boosting IMF resources to help
it cope with Europe's debt crisis, has often said that European
countries are rich enough to handle their own debt problems.
Poilievre's remarks came on the same day that Harper
discussed the crisis with French President Francois Hollande
during a visit to Europe.
Speaking to Canadian reporters after the meeting, Harper
described the euro zone as "kind of a half-done project" which
lacked the tools to handle economic turmoil properly.
In Ottawa, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the
euro zone had not confronted its crisis.
"The solution is not...to take billions of Canadian tax
dollars and give them to wealthy European countries," he said in
the House.
"Quite frankly these are among the wealthiest countries in
the world and they can manage their own issue before looking to
other countries," he told reporters later, citing the U.S.
bailouts of its own economy following its 2008 financial crisis.
"Germany has a major role to play obviously as one of the
most powerful economies in the euro zone."
