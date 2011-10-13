* Harper increasingly impatient with dallying
* Calls on both Europe and G20 to act
* Makes remarks on eve of G20 finance ministers talks
By Randall Palmer
PARIS, Oct 13 Europe and the G20 leading
economies must act decisively and quickly to avoid another
full-scale world recession, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper warned on Thursday.
Writing on the eve of a meeting in Paris of G20 finance
ministers and central bank governors, Harper said each missed
opportunity to contain the European debt crisis was growing
more and more costly.
"We cannot afford any more missed opportunities," Harper
said in an op-ed piece in Toronto's Globe and Mail.
"The good news is that this crisis can still be contained
and reversed. The bad news is that, unless decisive action is
urgently taken, our nations will once again be forced to
respond to a full-blown global recession, albeit this time
without the full arsenal of policy weapons at our disposal."
Harper hosted last year's Toronto G20 summit which
committed members to deficit reduction, and he has grown
increasingly impatient with the slowness in confronting the
current financial and economic crisis.
His prescription for Europe is:
- Immediately and decisively "overwhelm" the sovereign debt
and banking system issues
- Carry out commitments to increase the flexibility of the
European Financial Stability Fund as quickly as possible
- Implement clear and credible deficit reduction plans
Harper called on the G20 to develop the planned global
framework for sustainable growth, which will seek more
consumption in surplus countries and deficit reduction in
others.
In addition, he said the G20 should:
- Develop clear and concrete medium-term debt and deficit
reduction plans as agreed in Toronto in 2010
- Take meaningful action to increase exchange-rate
flexibility -- a reference to China and other emerging Asian
countries
- Unequivocally commit to implement quickly and fully the
financial sector reforms agreed in previous summits
- Resist protectionism and advance multilateral trade
The Oct. 13-14 Paris talks are a prelude for a G20 summit
that Harper will join next month in Cannes, France.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)