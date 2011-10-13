* Harper increasingly impatient with dallying
* Calls on both Europe and G20 to act
* Makes remarks on eve of G20 finance ministers talks
* Flaherty to take FX inflexibility "head on"
By Randall Palmer
PARIS, Oct 13 Europe and the G20 leading
economies must act decisively and quickly to avoid another
full-scale world recession, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper warned on Thursday.
Writing on the eve of a meeting in Paris of G20 finance
ministers and central bank governors, Harper said each missed
opportunity to contain and confront the European debt crisis
was growing more and more costly.
"We cannot afford any more missed opportunities," Harper
said in an op-ed piece in Toronto's Globe and Mail.
"The good news is that this crisis can still be contained
and reversed. The bad news is that, unless decisive action is
urgently taken, our nations will once again be forced to
respond to a full-blown global recession, albeit this time
without the full arsenal of policy weapons at our disposal."
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, speaking in Ottawa before
departing for the Paris meeting, said he expected the G20 to
discuss a Franco-German crisis plan, how big the euro-zone
bailout fund should be, and how to deal with Greece.
He said he was confident Europe would finalize an action
plan in coming weeks but said action should be swift.
"It is critical that Europe deliver on a comprehensive
package of measures that will address their sovereign debt and
banking issue," he told reporters, noting that the crisis has
spillover effects on the investment intentions of Canadian
business.
Canada co-chairs a G20 committee on developing growth
without disastrous fiscal and trade deficits, and Flaherty said
it was Ottawa's role to address "head on" key factors including
inflexible exchange rates.
"One of the countries, of course, that has demonstrated
limited flexibility with respect to its exchange rate is China.
We'll be having discussions about that this weekend," he said.
He plans to meet Chinese Finance Minister Xie Xuren in Paris.
Harper hosted last year's Toronto G20 summit, which
committed members to deficit reduction, and he has grown
increasingly impatient with the slowness in confronting the
current financial and economic crisis.
His prescription for Europe is:
- Immediately and decisively "overwhelm" the sovereign debt
and banking system issues
- Carry out commitments to increase the flexibility of the
European Financial Stability Fund as quickly as possible
- Implement clear and credible deficit reduction plans
In addition to developing a sustainable growth framework,
he said, the G20 should:
- Develop clear and concrete medium-term debt and deficit
reduction plans as agreed in Toronto in 2010
- Act meaningfully to boost exchange-rate flexibility
- Unequivocally commit to implement quickly and fully the
financial sector reforms agreed in previous summits
- Resist protectionism and advance multilateral trade
The Paris talks are a prelude for a G20 summit that Harper
will join next month in Cannes, France.
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan in Ottawa; Editing by
Peter Galloway)