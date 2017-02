OTTAWA Oct 19 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty voiced concern on Wednesday over the slow progress in resolving the European debt crisis.

"I think they have the sense of urgency required, but there does seem to be a two-steps-forward one-step-back approach that is disconcerting, quite frankly," Flaherty told reporters. [ID:nL5E7LJ3YJ]

He called for European leaders to come out of their summit on Sunday "firmly resolved" on dealing with Greece and recapitalizing European banks. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Richard Chang)