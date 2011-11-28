* Says inability to deal with debt crisis is troubling

* Calls for "immediate, decisive action"

OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada called on Monday for immediate action by the euro zone to restore market confidence.

"The inability of the euro zone members to aggressively deal with their debt crisis should be troubling to all Canadians. Let me be very frank. The European debt crisis poses the greatest and most imminent threat to the global economic recovery," International Trade Minister Ed Fast said.

"What is required is immediate decisive action on the part of the euro zone members to restore market confidence," Fast said in the prepared text of a speech he was giving in Vancouver. A copy was made available to reporters in Ottawa.

Finance ministers of the 17-nation euro area will meet on Tuesday to approve detailed arrangements for scaling up the rescue fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets, but there are signs the fund may not have enough clout. [ID:nL5E7MS22H] (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)