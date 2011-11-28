* Says inability to deal with debt crisis is troubling
* Calls for "immediate, decisive action"
OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada called on Monday for
immediate action by the euro zone to restore market
confidence.
"The inability of the euro zone members to aggressively
deal with their debt crisis should be troubling to all
Canadians. Let me be very frank. The European debt crisis poses
the greatest and most imminent threat to the global economic
recovery," International Trade Minister Ed Fast said.
"What is required is immediate decisive action on the part
of the euro zone members to restore market confidence," Fast
said in the prepared text of a speech he was giving in
Vancouver. A copy was made available to reporters in Ottawa.
Finance ministers of the 17-nation euro area will meet on
Tuesday to approve detailed arrangements for scaling up the
rescue fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets, but
there are signs the fund may not have enough clout.
[ID:nL5E7MS22H]
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)