UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
TORONTO, June 4 Finance ministers from the Group of 20 will discuss the European debt crisis on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
Asked whether the crisis was an issue for the G20, Flaherty told reporters: "I've been having discussions and I will have more discussions tomorrow morning, and subsequently with my G7 colleagues."
He added: "Those discussions also take place with some of the non-European members of the G20 ... who are concerned around the world outside of the euro zone with the potential consequences of a crisis in the euro zone, particularly a banking crisis." (Reporting by Allison Martell, writing by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WARSAW, Feb 13 Poland's Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said that the pace of raising government debt in the coming months will slow down, as the ministry has already fulfilled 40 percent of its borrowing needs for the year.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.