QUEBEC CITY , June 8 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty dismissed German criticism on Friday of Ottawa's high-profile opposition to bailing Europe out of its debt crisis.

"The European countries including Germany did not support the United States financially when it had its crisis in 2008. What we've been encouraging the European countries to do, the euro zone countries to do, is to deal with this issue of a firewall and recapitalizing their banks themselves," Flaherty told a news conference.

Germany's ambassador to Ottawa, Georg Witschel, in an interview in Friday's Globe and Mail newspaper, expressed irritation and disappointment with Canada, pointing out that "a major problem in the euro zone would have major negative economic repercussions on Canada, so solidarity is needed." (Reporting by Leila Lemghalef; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)