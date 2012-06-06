BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 6 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday some European banks may need to be capitalized as regional officials explore ways deal with the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
"Some of the European banks need to be recapitalized. That's been clear for a long time," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines