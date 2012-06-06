OTTAWA, June 6 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday some European banks may need to be capitalized as regional officials explore ways deal with the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

"Some of the European banks need to be recapitalized. That's been clear for a long time," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)