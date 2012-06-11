U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
MONTREAL, June 11 Bank of Canada Governor and Financial Stability Board head Mark Carney on Monday welcomed the European Union's Spanish rescue package, saying it was an important step toward needed financial and fiscal union.
"This weekend's agreement to recapitalize the Spanish banking system marks important progress towards greater financial and fiscal union that will reinforce the monetary union," said Carney.
He said by taking a number of financial reforms, "Europe can break the increasingly toxic links between banks and sovereigns." He lauded what he called bold proposals to create a banking union. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.