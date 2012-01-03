ATHENS/MILAN Jan 3 Greeks and Italians
are taking their money and running, moving it abroad or even
burying it underground for fear the euro zone crisis will topple
banks and wipe out what remains of their savings.
Bankers in Greece say worries about the resilience of local
banks, coupled with a rise in burglaries, has helped trigger a
surge in demand for safe deposit boxes for those who have yet to
set up accounts outside in the country.
Some are even building their own.
"There has been a big increase in rentals of safe deposit
boxes, about fivefold compared with last year," said one banker
at a large, foreign-owned bank. "About 10 percent of the
withdrawals we see are headed there.
"The most extreme case was a client who told me he was
building a safe under his pool."
Retail bank deposits in Greece have plunged to five-year
lows as fears mount the stricken nation will fail to meet
international lenders' bailout terms and restructure loans by
March, raising the spectre of a ditched euro, a return to the
drachma and a sharp devaluation.
With ordinary Greek grandmothers now joining the wealthy in
seeking sanctuary from economic chaos, banks have embarked on an
interest rate war, with some smaller institutions sweetening
terms to up to seven percent to woo customers.
Bankers said although clients were less panicky than during
last September and October, demand remained brisk for foreign
currencies such as the Swiss franc, U.S. and Australian dollars
and even Norwegian crowns -- or gold.
BUILDING IN BERLIN
The crisis engulfing Greece has already forced Ireland and
Portugal to seek bailouts. It now also threatens the efforts of
Italy, the currency bloc's third largest economy, to raise 450
billion euros ($584 billion) to finance its debt burden this
year.
Ordinary Italians are also losing trust in local banks. Some
have sought a safe haven over the border in Switzerland
, while others are putting their faith in the
relative stability of euro zone leader Germany.
Those priced out of property hot spots such as London are
investing in Berlin instead, attracted by the German capital's
relatively low prices, low ownership rates and relatively stable
growth prospects.
Pensioners, doctors, film directors, architects, young
couples and teachers, some of whom can afford to spend no more
than 100,000 euros, are seeking apartments in Berlin, prompting
local estate agents to brush up on Italian-language skills.
"Sales skyrocketed in the last two months due to fears of a
possible default of Italy, expectations of more property taxes
and the possibility the country will fall into recession," said
Federico Racca, a manager at specialist estate agency Berlino
Immobiliare.
In the first week of December, Berlino Immobiliare's network
sold fifty properties, as much as it normally does in a single
month. In November it sold 78.
"They are arriving en masse. What we (are seeing) ... has no
comparisons with the last eight years," said Annalisa Fornara,
an estate agent at m2Square, a small property agency in Berlin.
"There is an entire portion of the market that is moving for
the Italians."
Some Italian bankers stress that the rising cost of living,
falling incomes and Christmas spending are as much to blame for
draining bank accounts as any flight of capital. Italy's private
sector deposits have fallen less dramatically than those of
Greece, down 4 percent in the past year.
A manager at a top asset management group in Bologna
conceded that "dramatic" media coverage had worried people,
adding that large clients had placed cash in safes and that
deposit boxes in the area now had "no spare capacity".
"They're worried about a default and a run on the banks
Argentina-style," he said. "I personally am managing to keep my
clients though I must admit while I spent 10 minutes with them
before, I am now spending a couple of hours to explain things."
($1 = 0.7703 euro)
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Writing by Kirstin
Ridley; Editing by Andrew Callus)