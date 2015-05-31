Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
ATHENS May 31 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a phone call on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande where the three leaders agreed needed to reach a deal with its lenders quickly, a Greek official said.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund (IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months without luck on a deal. Pressure to strike one has intensified as Athens faces a debt payment on June 5 as well as the expiration of its bailout programme on June 30.
"(The teleconference) took place in a very good climate," the official said, adding that all three recognized the need for a quick deal.
It was the second call in four days between the three leaders Tsipras pushes for a political solution for the country's economic troubles. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Editing by Deepa Babington)
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.