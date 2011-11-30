(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Global central banks pledge ample liquidity
* Move aims to support banks amid Europe crisis
* Fed says no immediate US issue but ready to act
By Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 Top central banks around the
world said on Wednesday that would take steps to prevent a
credit crunch among Europe's banks which are struggling to cope
with the euro zone's debt crisis.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in
a joint statement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing
dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5.
The action was aimed at preventing credit markets from
seizing up. European banks already are finding it difficult to
get short-term funding amid investor doubts about the regions
ability to deal with its debt crisis.
Other measures included setting up bilateral swap
arrangements between the central banks so that any of them
could provide liquidity in any of the other currencies. The
swap arrangements are good through Feb. 1, 2013.
The euro jumped on the announcement and European stocks
extended gains to show a rise of more than 2 percent on the
day. U.S. stocks also rose sharply.
In a sign of growing global credit strains, China's central
bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial
lenders on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years.
The move reduces the amounts that banks must keep in reserve
and frees up funds for lending to cash-strapped small firms.
There are increasing concerns the global economy is losing
steam as Europe's two-year-old sovereign debt crisis continues
to fester and that risks of recession are rising.
Analysts said it was encouraging that the central banks
were stepping in to offer assurances about liquidity.
"It feeds into the idea that policymakers are at least
beginning to address the problem," said Mark Cliffe, chief
economist with ING Group.
"With the dire scenarios doing the rounds the last few
days, it's all the more important they step in with aggressive
measures to support the banking system and show they're
beginning to confront the financing problems of the sovereigns
as well."
But others noted that, while the central bank action is
helpful, there is still a need for policymakers in Europe to
deal with their core problems and markets are unlikely to
settle down until they do so.
"It is supportive," said Mark Thomas, head of Energy
Europe, Marex Spectron in London. "Difficult to predict for how
long."
In the United States, the Fed noted that banks were not
having difficulty now getting funds in short-term finding
markets. But if conditions deteriorate, the U.S. central bank
said it has "a range of tools available" to use as a backstop
and would deploy them as necessary.
The surprise coordinated move by central banks was aimed at
preventing global financial markets from coming under pressure
that could potentially lead to a credit freeze.
"The purpose of these actions is to ease strains in
financial markets and thereby mitigate the effects of such
strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses
and so help foster economic activity," the banks said in
typically stilted language.
