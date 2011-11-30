WASHINGTON Nov 30 Following is a text of the statement issued
by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, when central banks from the world's
leading developed economies said they will take coordinated steps to prevent a
lack of liquidity in the global financial system.
Coordinated Central Bank Action to Address Pressures in Global Money
Markets
The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European
Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today
announcing coordinated actions to enhance their capacity to provide liquidity
support to the global financial system. The purpose of these actions is to ease
strains in financial markets and thereby mitigate the effects of such strains
on the supply of credit to households and businesses and so help foster
economic activity.
These central banks have agreed to lower the pricing on the existing
temporary U.S. dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 50 basis points so that
the new rate will be the U.S. dollar overnight index swap (OIS) rate plus 50
basis points. This pricing will be applied to all operations conducted from
December 5, 2011. The authorization of these swap arrangements has been
extended to February 1, 2013. In addition, the Bank of England, the Bank of
Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Swiss National Bank will continue to
offer three-month tenders until further notice.
As a contingency measure, these central banks have also agreed to establish
temporary bilateral liquidity swap arrangements so that liquidity can be
provided in each jurisdiction in any of their currencies should market
conditions so warrant. At present, there is no need to offer liquidity in
non-domestic currencies other than the U.S. dollar, but the central banks judge
it prudent to make the necessary arrangements so that liquidity support
operations could be put into place quickly should the need arise. These swap
lines are authorized through February 1, 2013.
Federal Reserve Actions
The Federal Open Market Committee has authorized an extension of the
existing temporary U.S. dollar liquidity swap arrangements with the Bank of
Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and
the Swiss National Bank through February 1, 2013. The rate on these swap
arrangements has been reduced from the U.S. dollar OIS rate plus 100 basis
points to the OIS rate plus 50 basis points. In addition, as a contingency
measure, the Federal Open Market Committee has agreed to establish similar
temporary swap arrangements with these five central banks to provide liquidity
in any of their currencies if necessary. Further details on the revised
arrangements will be available shortly.
U.S. financial institutions currently do not face difficulty obtaining
liquidity in short-term funding markets. However, were conditions to
deteriorate, the Federal Reserve has a range of tools available to provide an
effective liquidity backstop for such institutions and is prepared to
use these tools as needed to support financial stability and to promote the
extension of credit to U.S. households and businesses.
Information on Related Actions Being Taken by Other Central Banks
Information on the actions to be taken by other central banks is available on
the following websites:
Bank of Canada: www.bankofcanada.ca
Bank of England: www.bankofengland.co.uk/
Bank of Japan: www.boj.or.jp/en
European Central Bank: www.ecb.int
Swiss National Bank: www.snb.ch
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.