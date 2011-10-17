PARIS Oct 17 The chairman of China's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday that European banks needed to improve the transparency of their balance sheets before they would be an attractive investment.

"Sovereign wealth funds have to be transparent but the banks which expect capital injections should also be transparent," Liqun Jin, chairman of the board of supervisors at China Investment Corporation, told an investment conference in Paris.

"If investors don't know whether your balance sheets would give us all of the information, it's very hard for foreign investors to come in," he said.

A week after a unit of the $400 billion CIC started to buy more shares in the country's big banks, Jin said it was natural for the state fund to purchase the stakes because the value had fallen too low on the market. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by Daniel Flynn)