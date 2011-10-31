* Inducements to China 'out of the question' -Guaino
* Says China interest in helping Europe a good sign
PARIS Oct 31 Europe will not offer China
concessions in exchange for contributions to the euro zone's
beefed-up bailout fund, an advisor to French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Monday.
Euro zone leaders agreed in Brussels last week that emerging
nations, led by China, could put money in a special purpose
vehicle within the EFSF fund to help increase its firepower.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has said that China
would have a "major role to play" in resolving the euro zone's
debt crisis, was accused over the weekend by political opponents
at home of selling out Europe's future to foreign powers.
"It is out of the question to negotiate counterparties. If
China comes, it's to invest in a fund that will play an
important role in global stability," presidential advisor Henri
Guaino told Europe 1 radio.
The head of the EFSF (European Financial Stability
Facility), Klaus Regling, was in Tokyo after trying to drum up
support for the fund from Japan after he courted China.
China declined to commit at the weekend to putting cash into
the mooted special purpose vehicle, and Japan told Regling on
Monday only that it would continue to buy EFSF
bonds. .
Guaino said China's interest in helping Europe to resolve
its debt crisis was a positive signal.
"It's a rather good sign, it shows that everyone really
feels concerned and everyone wants to avoid a global
catastrophe... I don't understand the criticisms we are hearing
from all sides, it is absurd," he said.
The prospect of China contributing to the EFSF was still
subject to negotiation, while leaders would also discuss the
option of emerging nations contributing to the EFSF via the
International Monetary Fund at a G20 summit this week in Cannes.
France is scheduled to hold a presidential election in
around six months.
(Reporting by Nick Vinocur and Thierry Leveque; Editing by John
Stonestreet)