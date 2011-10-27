LONDON Oct 27 Helping the euro zone to overcome its sovereign debt crisis is in China's economic interests, but the country must be careful not to squander its reserves, Li Daokui, an adviser to China's central bank, told the Financial Times newspaper on Thursday.

"It is in China's long-term and intrinsic interest to help Europe because they are our biggest trading partner but the chief concern of the Chinese government is how to explain this decision to our own people," Li was quoted as saying on the newspaper's website.

"The last thing China wants is to throw away the country's wealth and be seen as just a source of dumb money." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths)