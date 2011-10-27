LONDON Oct 27 Helping the euro zone to overcome
its sovereign debt crisis is in China's economic interests, but
the country must be careful not to squander its reserves, Li
Daokui, an adviser to China's central bank, told the Financial
Times newspaper on Thursday.
"It is in China's long-term and intrinsic interest to help
Europe because they are our biggest trading partner but the
chief concern of the Chinese government is how to explain this
decision to our own people," Li was quoted as saying on the
newspaper's website.
"The last thing China wants is to throw away the country's
wealth and be seen as just a source of dumb money."
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)