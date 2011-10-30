BERLIN, Oct 30 German industry group BDI has
warned Europe not to make political concessions if it seeks
Chinese help in solving the euro zone debt crisis, Spiegel
magazine wrote in its online edition.
"If we in Europe organise the stabilisation of the euro
such that we allow political influence from abroad, then we are
making a massive error," BDI head Hans-Peter Keitel told
Spiegel Online.
European leaders agreed a plan last week to restore
financial market confidence and end a two-year crisis started
by Greece, with a contribution from Beijing if possible.
Klaus Regling, who heads Europe's bailout fund, visited
China on Friday and Saturday to encourage Beijing to invest in
it.
But the appeal for Chinese help has come under fierce
criticism for potentially weakening Europe's negotiating
position in political and economic disputes with Beijing.
"We have crossed a boundary if euro states say, 'we will
offer you a political concession in order for you to give us
money'," Keitel said. "For example, we could not offer China
compromises in intellectual property law in return for money
for the rescue fund."
In France in particular, criticism of the plea for Chinese
help is fierce. The opposition Socialists accused President
Nicolas Sarkozy of making Europe appear weak. [ID:nL5E7LU04S]
The BDI's Keitel said the decisions made at last week's
European summit marked good progress but the crisis would not
be over for a long while yet.
Keitel added that Europe could not offer the same aid to
Italy as to Greece, saying Rome "can and must resolve its
structural problems itself".
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Dale Hudson)