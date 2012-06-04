(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes)
BEIJING, June 4 The Chinese government has
called on key agencies including the central bank to come up
with plans to deal with the potential economic risks of a Greek
withdrawal from the euro zone, three sources with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The sources said the plans may include measures to keep the
yuan currency stable, increase checks on cross-border
capital flows and stepping up policies to stabilise the domestic
economy.
As investor concerns over Greece's possible exit from the
euro zone grow, the central government has called on related
state agencies, including the National Development and Reform
Commission, the central bank and the banking regulator, to
discuss contingency plans, the sources said.
"It's very urgent," a source with direct knowledge said.
"The government has asked every department to analyse measures
to cope with a Greek exit from the euro zone and make their own
suggestions as soon as possible."
Late last month, Premier Wen Jiabao warned at a state
council meeting that "downward economic pressure is increasing".
The government has already announced a raft of measures to
support economic growth, which is expected to slide this year to
its weakest pace since 1999.
These include fast tracking infrastructure and industrial
investment projects while doling out subsidies for energy-saving
home appliances and cars.
A research chief with a Chinese bank in Hong Kong said that
banks are being required by the mainland authorities to hand
over a brief on global financial markets every day.
Yu Yongding, an influential economist and a former central
bank adviser, said in comments published last week that China
should prepare for a Greek withdrawal from the single currency
and proposed steps including capital controls to cash injections
to domestic markets to reduce volatility.
China's central bank chief said in comments published on
Monday that the country will continue to invest in euro zone
government debt and other assets and urged the single-currency
bloc to step up reforms to stem its debt crisis.
(Reporting By China Newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick)