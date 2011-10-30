BERLIN Oct 30 Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude
Juncker said on Sunday it made sense for Europe to seek Chinese
aid in overcoming its debt crisis but this would not involve
political concessions.
European leaders agreed a plan last week to restore
financial market confidence and end a two-year crisis started by
Greece, with a contribution from Beijing if possible.
But the appeal for Chinese help has come under fierce
criticism for potentially weakening Europe's negotiating
position in political and economic disputes with Beijing.
Juncker also told German public broadcaster ARD that Europe
did not need China to overcome its debt crisis.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)