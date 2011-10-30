BERLIN Oct 30 Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday it made sense for Europe to seek Chinese aid in overcoming its debt crisis but this would not involve political concessions.

European leaders agreed a plan last week to restore financial market confidence and end a two-year crisis started by Greece, with a contribution from Beijing if possible.

But the appeal for Chinese help has come under fierce criticism for potentially weakening Europe's negotiating position in political and economic disputes with Beijing.

Juncker also told German public broadcaster ARD that Europe did not need China to overcome its debt crisis.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)