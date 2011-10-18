by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - All throughout the financial crisis the theme that has been a persistent one has been that steps to resolve one strand of the crisis has resulted in unforeseen pressure elsewhere.

This was seen during the subprime days of the crisis as well as during the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis. The most notable aspect to the Eurozone debt crisis was that trying to resolve Greece led to pressure on Ireland/Portugal and then trying to deal with Ireland/Portugal saw pressure on Italy/Spain.

Now efforts to recapitalize the banks and ringfence Italy/Spain is leading to pressure on the core countries and concerns over their ability to maintain an AAA rating. This pressure has been most visible for France and something that we have been highlighting for some time via our view that not only will the 10yr FR/DE spread hit a new high (achieved) but it will eventually break through 100bps (nearly there).

The systemic nature of the sovereign debt crisis is most in the 10yr FR/DE spread widening which unlike Italy and Spain does not have the luxury of ECB sponsored buying.

The risks to the AAA rating have been highlighted by Moody's who in their annual credit report on France warn that it may put France on negative outlook if bailing out banks or other sovereigns impacts its budget by too much. Two additional points made by Moody's are worth mentioning; 1) France has less room for manoeuvre in terms if stretching its balance sheet than it had in 2008 and 2) the debt metrics for France are now among the weakest of France's AAA peers.

We have seen the 10yr FR/DE spread break through 100bps on the ask side (Tradeweb) but we are looking at another new post-EMU high.

A break of 100bps on the bid side would open up scope for the 10yr FR/DE spread to move out to 130bps. Given the desire to ring fence Italy we continue to see value in a spread narrowing trade of 10yr FR/IT.

