BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Euro zone consumer confidence fell in September as Europeans' morale weakened as a result of government lay-offs, budget cuts, record joblessness and stubbornly high inflation pushed up by world oil prices.

Consumer confidence in the single currency area slipped to -25.9 from -24.6 in August, the European Commission said on Thursday.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment fell to -23.9 in September from -22.7.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of the euro zone's economic output, but households are in no position to help a recovery as the impact of the debt crisis cuts their disposable income.

EU leaders want to drive economic growth and employment after nearly three years of crisis and austerity, but the bloc has little immediate cash to invest and faces the longer-term challenge of falling productivity and an ageing workforce.

Gross domestic product in the 17 countries using the euro fell 0.2 percent in the second quarter of this year from the first. Most economists see the euro zone, which generates 16 percent of global economic output, shrinking by at least 0.3 percent this year. A recovery may only come in mid-2013. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)