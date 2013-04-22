UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, April 22 Consumer morale in the euro zone improved in April, the European Commission said on Monday, but remained well below the currency area's long-term average. The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member euro zone rose to -22.3 this month from a March figure of -23.5. The reading beat expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had expected a deterioration to -23.85. Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting disposable income, households have been in no position to contribute much to economic recovery. In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment also improved in April, to -20.4, compared to -21.6 last month. For European Commission data click on: here (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources