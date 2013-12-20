BRUSSELS Dec 20 Consumer morale in the euro
zone improved more than expected in December, data from the
European Commission showed on Friday, signalling that the
nascent economic recovery may be starting to positively affect
household sentiment.
Confidence in the 17 countries using the euro improved to
-13.6 points from a dip to -15.4 in November, returning to a
series of gains that began in late 2012 when the bloc first
began to show signs of life after twin banking and public debt
crises nearly broke it apart.
Economists polled by Reuters expected consumer confidence to
improve to -15.0 points in December.
In the wider European Union, confidence also rose to -11.1
points from -12.4 in November.