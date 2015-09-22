BRUSSELS, Sept 22 Euro zone consumer confidence fell 0.2 point to -7.1 points in September, from a revised -6.9 in August, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -7.0.

"There may well have been some negative impact on sentiment in September from heightened concerns and uncertainties over the global economic outlook amid much focus on a slowdown in China," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

"It may also be that consumer sentiment in some countries took a hit from concerns over the refuge crisis that Europe is currently facing," he said.

"Nevertheless, consumer confidence across the euro zone remains decent compared to long-term norms, while the fundamentals look reasonably solid for consumer spending in the euro zone - so hopefully spending will hold up," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)