(Corrects value of March consumer confidence to -3.7 from -3.0)

BRUSSELS, March 23 Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in March to -3.7 points from -6.7 points in February, the first estimate from the European Commission showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement only to -5.95 in March. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)