BRUSSELS Oct 23 Euro zone consumer confidence defied market expectations of a fifth straight month of decline and rose slighty in October, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The Commission said that consumer confidence in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 points to -11.1 this month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline to -12.0.

For European Commission data click on:

here (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)