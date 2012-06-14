* Plans being drawn up in case Greek election leads to
market turmoil
* Swiss not ruling out capital controls
* Japan FX intervention, monetary easing most likely tools,
sources say
* Tokyo won't set capital controls, currency peg
* China and India working on contingency plans
By Leika Kihara and Emma Thomasson
TOKYO/ZURICH June 14 The threat of turmoil
sweeping across global markets next week if Greece's election
prompts a panicky flight of money from the euro zone has
policymakers from Beijing to Zurich preparing to protect their
currencies and economies from an unwelcome influx.
Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan is among the
most vociferous, dangling the threat on Thursday of imposing
capital controls to stop the Swiss franc from soaring as a
result of investors seeking the currency's relative safety.
"The SNB will not tolerate this," he said bluntly.
Switzerland is not alone. The Bank of Japan is prioritising
market stability, according to one source, with economists
saying the bank's main concern would be to stop the yen taking
off.
Intervention would be a likely response should the yen rise
too high for the authorities' taste. With G20 leaders meeting in
Mexico next week there is even speculation of a coordinated
global response although no evidence of that has emerged so far.
India has a range of crisis management groups within the
government set up to deal with euro zone-triggered financial
stress, according to Kaushik Basu, the finance minister's chief
economic adviser.
In China, key agencies including the central bank, have been
asked to come up with similar plans, sources said last week.
Measures may include keeping the yuan steady and stepping
up policies to stabilise the economy, they said.
The big concern for all these countries - and others across
Europe and the Americas - is that a victory on Sunday by parties
in Greece opposed to austerity attached to its second bailout
will send the euro zone further into crisis by pushing the
country towards the currency bloc's exit door.
There are already signs of contagion. Spanish 10-year bond
yields rose above 7 percent for the first time in the euro era
on Thursday, hitting a level widely seen as being unsustainable.
It has all triggered concerns about another global financial
market spasm similar to the one that followed the collapse of
Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"Europe's debt problems are the biggest risk to the global
and Japanese economies," BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told
parliament this week. "A loss of market stability will lead to a
severe economic slump, as we experienced during the Lehman
crisis."
Norway could also suffer a hot money surge. It could cut
interest rates in extremis to curb its currency, and has a
monetary policy meeting next week, but with an already thriving
economy it would risk overheating.
Fellow euro outsider Denmark is in a similar camp. Its
central bank, and a top Swiss central banker, said last month
that they were looking at the possibility of deploying negative
interest rates.
DEFENDING THE FORT
Switzerland is already working to protect its economy from
uncontrollable franc strength, a condition that damages exports
and raises the danger of deflation.
It imposed a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro last September
and pledged on Thursday to defend it.
"Even at the current rate, the Swiss franc is still high.
Another appreciation would have a serious impact on both prices
and the economy in Switzerland," Jordan, the SNB chairman, said.
"If necessary (the bank) stands ready to take further measures
at any time."
Jordan did not say whether capital controls - stopping money
from flowing in and out - were under consideration, but he
pointedly did not rule them out, saying: "We are continuously
looking at all possible other measures."
Sources in Tokyo said capital controls had been discounted
in Japan because of the size of the economy, the world's third
largest.
But with the shock of the 2008/2009 crisis still fresh, the
country is not taking any chances. Indeed, many of the policies
adopted in 2008/2009 are still in place, such as near zero
central bank interest rates and easier collateral terms for
short-term funding operations.
The Bank of Japan still has a Lehman-legacy dollar-swap
arrangement with the U.S. Federal Reserve, as do others. The
latest extension of the deal, which allows the BOJ to tap
unlimited amounts of dollars, runs to February 2013.
The most probable scenario Japanese policymakers are looking
at is a flood of money rushing into yen assets, according to
several interviews in the past week with central bank and
government officials who craft economic policy.
Money has flowed into the yen fairly persistently since the
euro area crisis erupted in late 2009 and the currency hit a
record high of 75.31 yen per dollar in October.
Further upward pressure would spark fresh currency
intervention by authorities, especially after the IMF said this
week such a measure was an option to ease volatility. The BOJ
could also ease policy by increasing the spending limit on its
main tool - a 40 trillion yen ($504 billion) asset buying fund.
(Written by Jeremy Gaunt and Leika Kihara. Editing by Mike
Peacock)