UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure that the country's Constitutional Court next week would not block treaties establishing a permanent ESM bailout fund and strong budgetary regulations in Europe.
"The Constitutional Court in Germany will not block, I am sure, the treaties of the fiscal compact and the ESM," Schaeuble told a conference at the European parliament in Strasbourg.
He said the German government had carefully reviewed the treaties and could find nothing in contravention of the German constitution. The court, in the the southwestern German city of Karlsruhe, is due to deliver its ruling on Sept. 12, with most legal experts considering an outright blocking of the treaties unlikely.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources