STRASBOURG, France Nov 16 The euro zone
faces a systemic crisis that will need a stronger commitment
from all countries to resolve, European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
"We are indeed now facing a truly systemic crisis that
requires an even stronger commitment from all and that may
require additional and very important measures," Barroso told
the European Parliament.
Barroso said there needed to be deeper economic integration
among the 17 countries in the euro zone -- without putting the
remaining 10 members of the European Union at a disadvantage.
He said new measures to tighten surveillance of the budgets
of euro zone countries and their economic targets would come
into force as early as next month.
