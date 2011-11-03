Nov 3 Here is an ongoing snapshot of the euro
zone crisis as G20 leaders meet in Cannes.
All times are GMT:
* 0945 -- China's Hu says BRICS discussed Euro zone crisis.
* 0942 -- U.S. President Barack Obama says that he agrees
with French President Nicolas Sarkozy that EU has made some
important steps to wards a comprehensive solution to the debt
crisis.
* 0858 -- Greek ruling party lawmaker Dimitris Lintzeris
called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign on
Thursday, becoming the latest lawmaker to pile pressure on the
embattled leader.
* 0844 -- PASOK lawmaker Eva Kaili said she would not support
the Greek government in a parliamentary vote of confidence.
* 0839 -- Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called an
emergency cabinet meeting at 1000 GMT on Thursday.
* 0837 -- Greece's PASOK ruling party parliamentary group
will meet later, state radio NET said, without providing further
details. More dissident lawmakers in the ruling PASOK party
spoke out against a referendum and called for a national unity
government or early elections, casting doubt on whether Prime
Minister Papandreou can win a confidence vote on Friday
* 0830 -- Ruling party lawmaker Elena Panariti told local
radio that she would not back the referendum proposed by
Papandreou.
* 0808 -- Ruling party lawmaker Vasso Papandreou, not related
to the prime minister, reiterated her call for snap elections
and a national unity government.
* 0722 -- A finance ministry source told Reuters that Greek
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos opposes holding a
referendum on the country's euro zone bailout package.
* 0655 -- Ruling party lawmaker, Mimis Androulakis, told
Antenna TV that Papandreou should withdraw his plan for a
referendum on a euro rescue package.
* 0648 -- Greece's planned referendum should
not be about membership of the euro, Deputy Finance Minister
Pantelis Oikonomou said on NET TV, rejecting what he called an
ultimatum after the leaders of Germany and France said Athens
would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides
whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
