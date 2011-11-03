Nov 3 Here is an ongoing snapshot of the euro zone crisis as G20 leaders meet in Cannes.

All times are GMT:

* 0945 -- China's Hu says BRICS discussed Euro zone crisis.

* 0942 -- U.S. President Barack Obama says that he agrees with French President Nicolas Sarkozy that EU has made some important steps to wards a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis.

* 0858 -- Greek ruling party lawmaker Dimitris Lintzeris called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign on Thursday, becoming the latest lawmaker to pile pressure on the embattled leader.

* 0844 -- PASOK lawmaker Eva Kaili said she would not support the Greek government in a parliamentary vote of confidence.

* 0839 -- Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called an emergency cabinet meeting at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

* 0837 -- Greece's PASOK ruling party parliamentary group will meet later, state radio NET said, without providing further details. More dissident lawmakers in the ruling PASOK party spoke out against a referendum and called for a national unity government or early elections, casting doubt on whether Prime Minister Papandreou can win a confidence vote on Friday

* 0830 -- Ruling party lawmaker Elena Panariti told local radio that she would not back the referendum proposed by Papandreou.

* 0808 -- Ruling party lawmaker Vasso Papandreou, not related to the prime minister, reiterated her call for snap elections and a national unity government.

* 0722 -- A finance ministry source told Reuters that Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos opposes holding a referendum on the country's euro zone bailout package.

* 0655 -- Ruling party lawmaker, Mimis Androulakis, told Antenna TV that Papandreou should withdraw his plan for a referendum on a euro rescue package.

* 0648 -- Greece's planned referendum should not be about membership of the euro, Deputy Finance Minister Pantelis Oikonomou said on NET TV, rejecting what he called an ultimatum after the leaders of Germany and France said Athens would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)