DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
BRUSSELS Oct 25 Euro zone leaders will call on the European Central Bank to go on buying bonds in the secondary market to support the likes of Italy and Spain, according to draft conclusions obtained ahead of a summit on Wednesday.
According to the draft document, the leaders will say: "We fully support the ECB in its actions to ensure price stability in the euro area, including its non-standard measures in the current exceptional financial market environment".
EU sources said "non-standard measures" referred to the ECB buying the bonds of distressed euro zone sovereigns in the secondary market, known as the securities market programme.
The ECB has been buying Spanish and Italian bonds since August in an effort to push down yields on their sovereign debt, lowering their financing costs. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; writing by Luke Baker)
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports