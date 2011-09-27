BRUSSELS Sep 27 The European Investment Bank said on Tuesday it had not been approached to take part in any bailout mechanism involving the euro zone's EFSF fund and had no intention of becoming involved in any such scheme.

"There have been media reports about a potential involvement of the EIB in a special purpose vehicle in connection with the EFSF for the purpose of bailouts," the bank said in a statement read to Reuters.

"The EIB has not been approached and has no plans to be involved in this. The EIB will continue to focus on its mission which is financing viable investment projects," it said.

U.S. business TV channel CNBC reported on Monday that the bank was involved in working with the EFSF to leverage the bailout fund's capacity to provide loans to at-risk euro zone countries and the region's banking system. (Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)