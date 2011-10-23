BRUSSELS Oct 23 France lobbied on Sunday to
overcome German opposition to giving the European Central Bank
a central role in bolstering the euro zone's bailout fund,
arguing it was the only way to draw a definitive line under the
widening debt problems.
Setting a Wednesday deadline for a comprehensive deal to
resolve the euro crisis, leaders on Sunday were seeking
agreement on a means to boost their 440 billion euro ($610
billion) EFSF rescue fund by enough to support the region's
undercapitalised banks and stop the crisis sucking in big
economies such as Italy and Spain.
Paris -- with support from most of the 17 euro zone states,
including Italy and Spain -- argues the European Financial
Stability Fund should be given a banking licence, allowing the
fund to leverage its lending capacity by tapping almost
unlimited credit from the ECB's lending window.
Germany, fiercely protective of the independence of the
Frankfurt-based ECB, has argued that using it to leverage the
EFSF would violate its mandate, leading to an unusually public
disagreement between the two powers which normally chart the
course for the bloc. The ECB also opposes taking on the role.
Finland and the Netherlands -- which have emerged as
hardliners opposed to the rising cost of euro zone bailouts --
have sided with Germany. But a range of concerned euro zone
member states have rallied behind France's position.
"The French are not letting go of it, and insist on their
idea. Their position has not changed," one European diplomat
from a nation sympathetic to Paris's view said on Sunday.
Eurogroup chair Jean-Claude Juncker, the prime minister of
Luxembourg, acknowledged the diplomatic stalemate over the
crisis was damaging for Europe: "The outside impression is
disastrous."
In an attempt to lay the issue to rest, German officials
have said that only two options for leveraging the EFSF remained
on the table ahead of Wednesday's self-declared deadline.
The first involves using the EFSF to guarantee a share of
losses on at-risk euro zone bonds, allowing it reinforce
investors' confidence while maximising its resources. The second
is bolstering its firepower via a Special Purpose Vehicle
capitalised by donors such as China or Brazil.
The prospect of allowing foreign nations to decide the fate
of Europe has alarmed the Europe Commission, and this option
appears unlikely to win through, not least because of the
implications it has for European sovereignty.
France is insisting there are legal means to avoid the ECB's
participation violating EU rules against it directly financing
governments -- a process known as monetary financing -- and
still hopes to win Berlin round.
Paris has dangled the prospect of other concessions sought
by Berlin, such as losses of up to 60 percent for banks holding
Greek government bonds, in the hope of striking a deal.
"The Germans are against any violation of the rules of the
ECB ... but this would not necessarily be incompatible," said
one French source. "The ECB's participation would greatly
increase the effectiveness of any solution."
One factor playing in France's favour is that many economic
analysts think the leveraging plan that remains on the table is
flawed, and believe the ECB probably is the best solution --
only the ECB has the unlimited firepower to convince erratic
financial markets that the crisis can be contained.
The International Monetary Fund also has sympathy with
France's position, and all sides want to see a resolution by the
G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
ECB IN FLUX
The stumbling block remains that any deal must be acceptable
to German public opinion and the country's parliament, which was
handed more sway over any EU deal by a Constitutional Court
ruling last month.
As for the ECB itself, while it has baulked at directly
intervening to bolster the EFSF under outgoing President
Jean-Claude Trichet, that could change from November when he
will be replaced by Mario Draghi, the governor of the Bank of
Italy.
The arrival of self-styled "pragmatist" Joerg Asmussen as
Germany's candidate to replace the hawkish Juergen Stark on the
six-man committee that runs the ECB day-to-day, plus the
expected arrival of another Frenchman to numerically replace
Trichet, could also incline it toward a more flexible approach.
The ECB has staked out similar 'red lines' in the past --
such as its refusal to buy government bonds or for a write-down
of Greek debt -- only to be forced to cross them as the crisis
in the shared currency zone has lurched from bad to worse.
Pressure has grown from Europe's partners in the G20 to find
a definitive solution after months of wrangling which have
roiled markets and threatened the world economy, with China and
the United States voicing frustration in recent days.
"The issue here is not Greece, it is how to build an
effective firewall to avoid contagion in the rest of the euro
zone," said one G20 source.
"To do that you need size and speed. The problem with a SPV
is that it would take time to put together and it would not
necessarily be big enough. Only the ECB would have the size and
the speed you need," he said.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; Writing by Daniel
Flynn; editing by Luke Baker/Ruth Pitchford)