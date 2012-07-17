PARIS, July 17 France's parliament will discuss measures being taken by European leaders to combat the EU debt crisis in late September or early October, Prime Minister Jean-March Ayrault said on Tuesday.

The parliament has already approved the creation of the euro zone's ESM rescue fund but President Francois Hollande wanted parliament to vote on a package of fiscal rules and measures to stimulate growth agreed by European leaders. (Reporting By Emile Picy; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Patrick Graham)