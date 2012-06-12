BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 12 France backs fiscal integration in the euro zone but believes the first priority should be solving the crisis in the region, Europe Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.
Speaking after talks in Paris with his German counterpart Michael Linke, Cazeneuve said euro zone leaders urgently needed to compromise on steps to pull the region out of a debt-induced crisis and find concrete measures to boost economic growth.
"We wish to continue the political discussion on the process of greater economic and monetary integrations (...) at the same time this cannot constitute the urgent response to the crisis we face," Cazeneuve told reporters.
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Writing by Vick Buffery; Editing by Brian Love)
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.