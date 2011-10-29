BERLIN Oct 29 Europe still has a long way to go
to solve its crisis, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
was cited as saying by a magazine, noting it was key Italy did
its homework and implemented promised reforms.
Schaeuble said European leaders had made an important step
forward at last week's summit but it was far from the last
meeting on this matter.
"We still have to go a long way until we have solved all the
problems," he told Spiegel magazine, in an interview to be
published on Sunday. "But the chance we will be successful has
grown since last week."
When asked if the euro zone's bailout fund would be
sufficient to potentially rescue Italy, Schaeuble said the
question was irrelevant and the country must simply do its
homework and implement reforms to reduce its deficit and bolster
economic growth.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, is again at
the centre of the debt crisis, as fears grow that its borrowing
costs could hit levels that overwhelm the capacity of the bloc
to provide support amid chronic political instability in Rome.
"Italy has declared its openness to reforms, now it must
implement them," Schaeuble said, noting the country needed
structural reforms in the labour market and social security.
"Europe functions through actions and not through everyone
reassuring one another that they are good people," he said,
adding that if Italy did not do its homework the financial
markets would react accordingly.
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last Wednesday
promised European partners reforms to spur its stagnant economy
and cut its towering public debt, but has failed to convince
markets made sceptical by his repeated failure to deliver
reforms.
LESS CONSENSUAL PATH
Schaeuble also said that while Europe preferred a voluntary
haircut on Greek debt held by banks, "a less consensual path was
not excluded".
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a voluntary 50 percent
loss on Greek government bonds under a plan to lower the
country's debt and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone
crisis.
At least nine out 10 banks are likely to accept a 50 percent
discount on their Greek debt holdings, the managing director of
the Institute of International Finance was quoted as saying by a
German newspaper at the weekend.
Schaeuble also he would prefer to see the European Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner's role reinforced in order to
ensure fiscal stability within the bloc, rather than create a
new post for a European Finance Minister.
The European Central Bank wants the bloc to have a central
body in charge of its finances, like a finance ministry, with
the power to stop debts getting out of control.
But the European Commission on Thursday already promoted its
top economic official Olli Rehn, giving him additional
responsibilities that could lead to him becoming a "Mr Euro" ion
charge of overseeing the single currency.
"If rules are broken, he should clearly be able to give
sanctions, without a commission majority being able to
contradict him in this," Schaeuble said.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)