BERLIN, June 15 The Greek government's demands in its talks with creditors are "completely unrealistic", said CDU deputy party leader and Hesse state premier said on Monday.

Volker Bouffier told reporters in Berlin on his way into a CDU party executive meeting that an agreement between creditors and the Greek government is desirable. "But not at any price."

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Caroline Copley)