BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
BERLIN, June 15 Greece is gambling too far and the patience of its creditors is running out, said a senior official in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats on Monday.
Julia Kloeckner, a member of the CDU party executive, told reporters on her way into a meeting in Berlin that Greece was "overplaying its hand" and that "the patience of creditors is running out".
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Caroline Copley)
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management