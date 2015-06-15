BERLIN, June 15 Greece is gambling too far and the patience of its creditors is running out, said a senior official in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats on Monday.

Julia Kloeckner, a member of the CDU party executive, told reporters on her way into a meeting in Berlin that Greece was "overplaying its hand" and that "the patience of creditors is running out".

