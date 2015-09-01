BRIEF-Collins Foods says unit acquires 16 KFC restaurants in Netherlands
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands
BERLIN, Sept 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Europe had not yet managed to finally overcome its debt crisis.
There was a need to talk a lot about further developing the currency union, Merkel said at a business conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Berlin. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government on Wednesday postponed a much-awaited decision on potential budget freezes and tax hikes for this year, saying that the final numbers depend on upcoming court rulings that are expected to help the government raise revenues.