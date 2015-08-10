ATHENS Aug 10 European Central Bank funding to
Greek lenders fell by 1.5 billion euros in July due to cash
deposit inflows that month, Bank of Greece data showed on
Monday.
Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from
the European Central Bank, fell to 85.3 billion euros in July
from 86.8 billion in June, the data showed.
Greek banks have relied on the so-called emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank since February
after being cut off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled
bailout talks between the Greek government and its lenders.
The cap on ELA funding which Greek banks can draw stands at
91 billion euros.
