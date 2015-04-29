BERLIN, April 29 Germany's finance ministry
expects talks between Athens and its partners over a debt deal
for the country to speed up following a decision by Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to reshuffle the team handling the
negotiations.
"We have new working structures in Athens. We expect that
this will lead to an acceleration of the talks," finance
ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news
conference, adding it was too early to say when to expect a
deal.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Madeline Chambers)