ATHENS Aug 9 The euro zone needs a common debt market to eixt the crisis, Greece's finance minister Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

"The euro zone must deal with its main problems," Stournaras said. "A banking union... an economic policy which combines fiscal consolidation and growth, not all countries can impose austerity ... and the most important: a common debt market, but this probably at the end."

Stournaras added that Greece, which is in its sixth year of recession, needs a primary budget suprlus and growth before it returns to the bond markets.