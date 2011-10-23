BRUSSELS Oct 23 IMF Chief Christine Lagarde
said euro zone leaders had made progress in talks on trying to
resolve the region's debt crisis on Sunday, but said there was
more work to do in the days ahead.
"We've done some good work today," she told reporters as she
left the meeting.
"It's real progress. (There's) more work to do, but we're
heading in the right direction."
Euro zone leaders are trying to come up with a three part
plan to resolve the crisis, involving a recapitalisation of
European banks, a scaling up of the 440-billion-euro euro zone
bailout fund, and moves to lighten Greece's debt burden by
having private sector investors take deeper losses.
The aim is to have a "comprehensive" plan in place by the
end of a summit on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; writing by Luke Baker)