BERLIN Feb 7 The European Central Bank had no
choice but to cancel its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for
funding after the new government in Athens abandoned its
aid-for-reform programme, ECB council member Erkki Liikanen said
on Saturday.
"We already communicated in January that the exceptional
rule depended on a successful inspection of the reform
programme," Liikanen said in an advanced copy of an interview
due to be published in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.
"However we couldn't assume this. Therefore it was a logical
decision. We have to stick to our rules," he said.
The ECB's move on Wednesday shifted the burden onto Athens'
central bank to finance its lenders and is seen as raising the
pressure on Greece to strike a new reform deal.
