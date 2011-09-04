* German court to rule on bailouts on Wednesday
* ECB expected to discuss Italy bond-buying Thursday
* Greece to learn bond swap interest on Friday
* Even positive outcomes unlikely to cheer markets
* Pressure for radical solutions to crisis grows
By Andrew Torchia
Sept 4 Europe faces a string of political and
legal tests this week that could hurt efforts to resolve its
sovereign debt crisis and increase pressure for governments to
try more radical solutions.
A court ruling may reduce the freedom of the German
government, the biggest contributor to the euro zone's bailout
fund, to finance rescues of crisis-hit countries such as Greece.
The European Central Bank, internally split over its bond
market intervention to protect Italy, is expected to review the
programme. And Greece will find out how successful it has been
in persuading private investors to take part in a bond swap
designed to cut its 340 billion euro debt mountain.
None of these challenges looks likely to doom policymakers'
frantic attempts to keep indebted euro zone countries afloat
while they try to regain the confidence of financial markets.
But this week's events may underline how vulnerable those
attempts are to worsening political currents in the euro zone,
and how far the 17-nation bloc remains from finding a lasting
solution to the debt crisis.
COURT RULING
On Wednesday morning, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court
will deliver its ruling -- awaited for over a year -- on suits
claiming Berlin is breaking German law and European treaties by
contributing to multi-billion euro bailouts of Greece, Ireland
and Portugal.
Legal experts think the court is highly unlikely to block
the contributions altogether. But it is expected to give the
German parliament a bigger say in approving them.
With German public opinion turning against providing more
aid to Europe -- a survey published last week suggested
two-thirds of Germans think parliament should not ratify more
money for the bailout fund -- that could be a dangerous
concession. At the very least, it might further slow and
complicate Berlin's responses to the debt crisis.
It could also encourage parliamentary opposition to bailouts
in other disillusioned euro zone states. In Slovakia on Sunday
the head of a junior party in the ruling coalition said the
Slovak parliament would not vote on expanding the powers of the
regional bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility, before December at the earliest.
Euro zone officials have been hoping national parliaments
around the bloc will finish approving the EFSF reforms by early
October. The threatened delay in tiny Slovakia may not be
disastrous -- diplomatic pressure may be put on Bratislava to
speed up approval, or a legal subterfuge found for the EFSF to
use its new powers pending Slovak approval -- but it underlines
how the bloc's crisis plans rest on shaky political ground.
Politics have also turned ugly in some of the euro zone
countries which need aid. The ECB's monthly policy meeting will
grapple with this on Thursday as it debates how to handle Italy.
Early last month, the ECB's 23-member Governing Council
decided to begin buying Italian government bonds to prevent a
disastrous jump of their yields, overriding the opposition of a
small minority of council members who felt this compromised the
central bank's monetary policy.
The ECB's intervention was launched on the understanding
that Italy would rush through an austerity plan to regain market
confidence. But efforts by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
embattled government to do this have been plagued by disputed
figures, policy U-turns and cabinet rows.
Now the ECB will have to decide whether to continue its
bond-buying -- or whether the purchases are actually worsening
the situation by reducing pressure on Italy to reform its
finances. Italian bond yields have started rising back in the
past week; some traders think the ECB may deliberately be
permitting this in an attempt to obtain leverage over Rome.
The ECB is widely expected to maintain a substantial level
of bond-buying in coming weeks because an Italian yield surge
could destabilise the whole region. But it may not purchase
enough to keep yields at comfortable levels for Italy,
especially if the strengthening of the EFSF is delayed and the
fund is not able to take over buying in October as hoped.
Meanwhile, Greece has set a deadline of Friday afternoon for
European banks to express their interest in its bond swap; the
banks will be required to commit by mid-October.
Athens wants 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds to be
swapped or rolled over, which translates to a high take-up rate
of 90 percent. It has warned that the whole scheme, and
conceivably even its plan to receive a second international
bailout, could be threatened if that target is not hit.
Greece appears likely to come close enough to the 90 percent
threshold to declare the operation a success; the chief
executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said
on Saturday he was hearing positive indications from the
Institute of International Finance banking lobby group.
But even if the debt swap is fully taken up, analysts think
that combined with other planned measures, it will only produce
a drop in the ratio of Greece's debt to its gross domestic
product to around 120 or 130 percent over the next few years,
from above 150 percent now. So another, more painful Greek debt
restructuring may be inevitable down the road.
RADICAL STEPS
This helps to explain why markets are unlikely to react with
much optimism even if events this week turn out positively --
and why a growing number of past and present policymakers are
advocating more radical crisis steps.
Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti repeated his call
on Sunday for euro zone governments to issue bonds jointly,
saying the measure was vital to resolve the crisis. Germany has
strongly resisted the idea on the grounds that it would penalise
financially responsible countries.
Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder on Sunday called
for the creation of a "United States of Europe", saying the bloc
needed a common government with a unified budget policy to avoid
future economic crises.
Schroeder, a Social Democrat who ran Germany from 1998 to
2005, said European Union member states would have to return to
the negotiating table and hammer out a new treaty covering the
bloc's institutional framework.
Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at investment bank Saxo
Bank, said governments had great political will to protect the
euro zone, and were likely to take drastic action eventually to
head off disasters such as an Italian exit from the zone.
But for this to happen, he said, "Germany needs to step up
to the plate in a way it has not done so far."