BERLIN, June 21 Euro zone governments need to press ahead with economic reforms to shape up their economies and to ease the burden on the European Central bank, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday.

"We depend too much on monetary policy," Dijsselbloem told an economic conference in Berlin. "We should take more responsibility by doing the structural reforms."

