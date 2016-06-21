REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
BERLIN, June 21 Euro zone governments need to press ahead with economic reforms to shape up their economies and to ease the burden on the European Central bank, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday.
"We depend too much on monetary policy," Dijsselbloem told an economic conference in Berlin. "We should take more responsibility by doing the structural reforms."
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.