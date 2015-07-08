WASHINGTON, July 8 The Obama administration
warned Europe on Wednesday that allowing a financial and
economic meltdown in Greece would be a geopolitical mistake.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he has been in
constant contact with European officials regarding a Greek debt
crisis that threatens to lead Athens to exit the euro zone and
increase hardship for the Greek people.
"There's a lot of unknowns if this goes to a place that
completely melts down in Greece," Lew said. "I think that
unknown is a risk to the European and global economy ... I think
it's geopolitically a mistake."
Lew, speaking at an event on U.S. financial stability, also
said the United States was keeping a close eye on China's stock
market crash and that he hoped the market turmoil would not set
back China's economic reform agenda.
He said the incident raised questions about how quickly
China's economy will grow over the long term.
In comments on U.S. financial regulation, Lew said an
soon-to-be-released analysis by U.S. regulators showed that a
raft of new regulations written after the 2007-09 financial
crisis did not cause the extreme volatility of bond markets on
Oct. 15.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)