FRANKFURT, June 17 The euro zone's current account surplus widened in April and net portfolio investments rose sharply, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

The 19-member currency bloc's adjusted current account surplus increased to 36.2 billion euros in April from 26.3 billion euros a month earlier while unadjusted portfolio investments jumped to 118.1 billion euros from 9.9 billion euros.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus was 3.1 percent of the bloc's GDP, up from 2.8 percent a year earlier.

