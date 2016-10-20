FRANKFURT Oct 20 Investments in the euro zone
held broadly steady at a high level in August while the bloc's
adjust current account surplus widened, the European Central
Bank said on Thursday.
The 19-member currency bloc's seasonally and working-day
adjusted current account surplus widened to 29.7 billion euros
in August from 27.7 billion euros a month earlier while
unadjusted direct and portfolio investments held broadly steady
at 79.8 billion euros.
Net portfolio investments fell sharply to 34.0 billion euros
from 59.1 billion euros a month earlier but the drop was almost
fully compensated by surging direct investments, ECB data
showed.
For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus
widened to 3.3 percent of the bloc's GDP from 3.1 percent a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)